Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 552,493 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,205,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.46% of Valley National Bancorp worth $305,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 85,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 144,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,006. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

