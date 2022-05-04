Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,111 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470,410 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 91,111 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of EOG Resources worth $308,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.79. The company had a trading volume of 105,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,389. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

