Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Releases Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DIN traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,977. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.89. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $11,548,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

