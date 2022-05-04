Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Trading Up 0.7%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.31. Approximately 171,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 110,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 344,136 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter.

