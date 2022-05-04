Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Diversey stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 15,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,691. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diversey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,396,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 106,992 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

