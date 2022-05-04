Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 18,844 shares.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $540.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

