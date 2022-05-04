Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

