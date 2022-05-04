Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 194,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,311. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

