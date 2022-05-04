Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett updated its FY22 guidance to $2.02 to $2.08 EPS.

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,794,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,130,000 after buying an additional 572,689 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.