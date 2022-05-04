Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGNU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGNU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 916,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,194. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

