Dreamcoin (DRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,710.75

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,710.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 76.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00223126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001585 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

Dreamcoin is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,711,416 coins. The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Buying and Selling Dreamcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

