DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031903 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004611 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

