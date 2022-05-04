Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of DCO traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,257. The company has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. Ducommun has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $60.90.

Get Ducommun alerts:

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $304,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock valued at $503,025 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.