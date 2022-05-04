Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 293.25 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of £434.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.56.
