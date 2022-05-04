Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.90

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 293.25 ($3.66) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of £434.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.55. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 256 ($3.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.56.

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.