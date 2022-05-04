Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,400 ($17.49) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
About Dunelm Group (Get Rating)
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
