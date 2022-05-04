DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.
NYSE DD opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28.
DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
