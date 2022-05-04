DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

NYSE DD opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

