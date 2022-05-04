Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

BROS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.92. 28,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,139,125 shares of company stock worth $264,147,230.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.