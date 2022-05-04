Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.17. 11,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,680,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.