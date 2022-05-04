Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.17. 11,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,680,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $8,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 272.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 87,791 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
