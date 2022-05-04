e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Tops $29.85 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $29.85 million and $482,627.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00003799 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00217686 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00040678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.26 or 0.00448387 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74,331.62 or 1.86971394 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

