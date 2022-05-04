Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) to announce $134.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.61 million and the highest is $147.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year sales of $523.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $499.70 million to $571.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $489.02 million, with estimates ranging from $460.43 million to $527.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NASDAQ EGLE traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. The stock had a trading volume of 251,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $904.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

