Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $1.34-1.36 EPS.

DEA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,174. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

