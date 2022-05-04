Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 6,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.88.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 202,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $3,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

