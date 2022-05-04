Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $155.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

