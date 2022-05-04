Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of CEV stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

