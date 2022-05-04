Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,558. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

