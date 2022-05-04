Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

ETO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.