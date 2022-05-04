Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after purchasing an additional 53,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.