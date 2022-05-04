Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ETY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,951. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETY. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

