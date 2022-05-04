Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,951. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
