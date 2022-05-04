Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE ETY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,951. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 324,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after acquiring an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after buying an additional 482,892 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

