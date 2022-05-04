Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

EXG remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.