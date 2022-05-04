Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EXG remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $10.81.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
