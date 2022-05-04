Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40–4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,075,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Edison International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

