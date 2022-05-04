eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $105.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. eHealth’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 157,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,979. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $274.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.37. eHealth has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in eHealth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in eHealth by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in eHealth by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in eHealth by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.