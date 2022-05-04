Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $6,277.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00267231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00014118 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002869 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,534,126 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

