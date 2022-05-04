El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $106.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.96 million and the lowest is $105.33 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $462.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 257,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,795. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

