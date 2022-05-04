Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($16.56).

ECM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($13.87) to GBX 1,060 ($13.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,350 ($16.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,047 ($13.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,852. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,017.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,104.03. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 839.50 ($10.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,276 ($15.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

