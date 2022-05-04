electroCore (ECOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get electroCore alerts:

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in electroCore by 222.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in electroCore by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the third quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in electroCore by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.

electroCore Company Profile (Get Rating)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.