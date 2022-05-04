electroCore (ECOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 315.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect electroCore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ECOR opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company.
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
