Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of LLY opened at $288.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $186.78 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

