Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 on June 10th

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.
Eli Lilly and has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Eli Lilly and has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eli Lilly and to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Shares of LLY opened at $288.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $186.78 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87.
Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
