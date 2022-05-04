Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Eli Lilly and worth $830,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $186.78 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average of $263.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

