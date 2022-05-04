Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,043. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 31.82 and a quick ratio of 31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market cap of $953.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

