Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.75. 83,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,666,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

