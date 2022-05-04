Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 31st total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 4.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 43,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

ERJ stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. 2,009,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,060. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16. Embraer has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

