Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.03-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.03 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $89.16. 145,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

