Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 1.85% of EVI Industries worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 38,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,339. The firm has a market cap of $174.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

