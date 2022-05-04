Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $12.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.25. 1,076,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.88 and a 200 day moving average of $403.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

