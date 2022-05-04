Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,994,000 after acquiring an additional 984,383 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after acquiring an additional 977,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 5,564,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.49 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.