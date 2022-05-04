Empire Life Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,313,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,814.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morningstar by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1,245.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $154,262.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $3,569,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,587 shares of company stock worth $49,934,879. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $254.29. 130,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,598. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

