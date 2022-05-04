Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $3.70 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.71.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,807. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.13 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

