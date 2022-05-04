Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,427 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $19,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, hitting $121.40. 5,817,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

