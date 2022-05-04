Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,570,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

