Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameren comprises 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Ameren worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,923,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,004,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,282,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,913,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,302,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 27,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,330,067.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,824. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

